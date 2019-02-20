Dos Pueblos, San Luis Obispo Play to 3-3 Draw in Rain-Shortened Tennis Match

Tennis

Dos Pueblos and San Luis Obispo were tied 3-3 in their non-league boys tennis match when rain forced play to be stopped in San Luis Obispo.

Aaron Juan, Ryan Belkin and Daniel Truong won their matches in the college format, which included six singles matches and three doubles. The doubles were not completed due to the rain.

"This was our first match of the season, since we were supposed to play last week but got rained out," said DP coach Laura Housinger. "Unfortunately, rain found us again today, so we did not get to complete a match that was very close and exciting to watch.

"I am very happy with how the whole team played and this was a good preview of how we can continue to grow this season."

The Chargers' next match is their Channel League opener on Tuesday at Santa Ynez.

Dos Pueblos Results

1. Pratik Gupta 1-6, 1-6

2. Alex Oaten 1-6, 1-6

3. Aaron Juan 6-2, 4-6, 10-7

4. Will Steinberg 2-6, 3-6

5. Ryan Belkin 6-3, 7-6 (7-5)

6. Daniel Truong 6-1, 6-3

