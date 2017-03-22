Baseball
Dos Pueblos-San Marcos Baseball Set for Friday
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 22, 2017 | 1:56 p.m.
The rescheduled Dos Pueblos at San Marcos Channel League baseball game will be played Friday at 3:15 p.m.
The game was rained out on Tuesday. Both teams are unbeaten in league play (DP 2-0-1, San Marcos 2-0). At 9-1 overall, San Marcos received votes in this week's CIF Division 2 baseball rankings. DP, which is playing in Division 1, is 7-2-1.
In softball, a scheduled non-league doubleheader between DP and Simi Valley on Thursday was postponed because Simi Valley is playing a rain make-up league game that day. No new date has been set for the doubleheader.
