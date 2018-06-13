Dos Pueblos-San Marcos CIF Division 1 Water Polo Final Moved to Dos Pueblos

Water Polo

Game is set for 6 p.m., changed from UCSB venue because overflow crowd is expected

The Dos Pueblos-San Marcos CIF-SS Division 1 girls water polo final has been moved to the Elings Aquatic Center on the DPHS campus and the start time is now 6 p.m. on Saturday, school athletic director Dan Feldhaus said late Friday afternoon.

The was originally at noon at UCSB's Campus Pool.

Feldhaus said the last-minute changes were made because "UCSB was going to be too small for the anticipated crowd.

"We were going to have to reject people at UCSB. Now everyone can attend."

Tickets are $10 for general admission and $5 for students and children.

The last time two local teams played for the CIF girls water polo title was in 2008, when Dos Pueblos defeated Santa Barbara before a packed crowd at Campus Pool. That began a streak of four straight titles for the Chargers.

San Marcos is looking for its first title in school history.

Dos Pueblos is the top-seeded team in Division 1. The Chargers come into the final with a 29-1 record, with wins over Orange Lutheran (12-7) and Foothill (9-7) in the Southern Section's first-ever elite eight tournament.

San Marcos, the seventh seeded team, has a record of 17-10. The Royals knocked off No. 2 seed and defending champion Laguna Beach, 8-7, in overtime in the first round and beat Mater Dei, 6-4, in the semifinals. They had lost to Laguna Beach, 10-3, in their final regular season game and were beaten by Mater Dei three times during the year.

San Marcos lost both Channel League meetings against Dos Pueblos, 10-2 in its pool and 7-4 at the Elings Aquatic Center.

This is the second straight year the Royals have made the Division 1 final. They lost to Laguna Beach, 6-2, last year at the Woollett Aquatic Center in Irvine. Dos Pueblos fell to Laguna Beach in last year's semifinals.

Santa Barbara High (17-13) is playing in the Division 2 final on Saturday against Newport Harbor (17-9) at the Woollett Aquatic Center at 2:30 p.m. The Dons advanced to the championship of the 16-team tournament with a dramatic 9-8 win over top-seeded San Clemente. Georgia Ransone scored the winning goal with five seconds left in regulation to put the Dons in their first final since 2005.

This is the first time all three Santa Barbara area schools have advanced to the CIF Finals in the same season.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .