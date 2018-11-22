Pixel Tracker

Boys Basketball

Dos Pueblos, San Marcos Get Their Shots at Powerhouse Mater Dei

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | November 22, 2018 | 10:12 p.m.

If there’s such a thing as a next level in high school basketball, Mater Dei would be the model program.

The Monarchs are one of the elite programs in the country, producing major college talent and contending for CIF top division championships on a regular basis.

Local basketball fans will have two opportunities to see Mater Dei this holiday weekend as the Monarchs come to town to play at Dos Pueblos on Friday night at 7 and at San Marcos on Saturday at 5 p.m.

The Monarchs graduated their top four scorers from last year’s CIF-SS Open Division championship team. But they’ve reloaded with a talented group of underclassmen, led by 6-9 sophomores Wilhelm Breidenbach and Harrison Hornery and 6-3 sophomore guard Devin Askew.

Mater Dei won its season opener over El Toro, 94-28. Breidenbach scored 23 points and grabbed 17 rebounds, Askew had 13 points six assists, and 6-4 junior Aidan Prukop had 15 points and five assists.

Dos Pueblos has previously hosted Mater Dei for an early season game. The Chargers enter the game with an 0-2 record.

The Monarchs will be the first game for San Marcos under new coach Jelani Hicks.

