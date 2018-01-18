Dos Pueblos, San Marcos Girls Battle to 2-2 Soccer Draw

Girls Soccer

San Marcos and Dos Pueblos each scored in the final minutes of their Channel League girls soccer battle and finished in a 2-2 draw on Thursday at Scott O'Leary Field.

Dos Pueblos capitalized on a bad clearance by the San Marcos goalkeeper, as she was out of the 18-yard box. Kamila Pickett alertly chipped the ball in from 30 yards for a 2-1 advantage with four minutes left.

San Marcos came right back and scored the equalizer. Zoe Ise fed Sierra Palladino for the game-tying goal.

Dos Pueblos took a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute on a penalty kick by Pickett.

San Marcos drew even in the 53rd minute, when Jenna Torchia took a cross from Palladino and volleyed it over the goalkeeper's head.

Dos Pueblos coach Seth Asuncion praised the defense of Amy Lefley and Josie Morales and midfielder Elena Ibetson.

Dos Pueblos is 1-1-1 in league play and San Marcos is 0-0-1

