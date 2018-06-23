Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 10:35 am | Overcast with Haze 65º

 
 
 
 
Boys Soccer

Dos Pueblos, San Marcos Go Back And Forth, Finish in a 1-1 Draw

Dos Pueblos defender Sebastian Rodriguez tries to tackle the ball away from Levi Sheffey of San Marcos during Tuesday’s Channel League rivalry soccer match. Click to view larger
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 9, 2018 | 10:25 p.m.

San Marcos and Dos Pueblos went at each other before settling for a 1-1 draw in a Channel League boys soccer rivalry match on Tuesday at Warkentin Stadium.

“An extremely fun game by two great teams,” said DP coach Matt York.

“From a fan’s perspective, it was a pretty entertaining game,” San Marcos coach Daniel Torres said. “We both had good looks throughout the game and could only find the back of the net once.”

San Marcos took a 1-0 lead late in the first half when Erick Hermenegildo jumped on an errant ball in the Dos Pueblos 18-yard box and scored.

Dos Pueblos answered in first-half stoppage time. Nate Lang received a nice ball from the goalkeeper and fed a through ball to captain Oscar Ferreira for the finish.

Ferreira was tough to handle. He had two goals called back and was unlucky to score on a well-struck free kick. He curled the ball over the San Marcos wall and it hit the right post. The ball ricocheted across the goalmouth and struck the left post before being cleared.

Both teams created good chances in the late going of the game.

“It could have gone either way,” Torres said. “We have some things to fix before our next game, but we also have some things we can build on. We're still taking it one game at a time and I'm looking forward to seeing how we respond.”

York said he can’t wait for the rematch.

“We cannot wait to play these guys again as it is always fun to compete against a rival,” he said.

Dos Pueblos is  5-4-3 and 1-0-1 in league. San Marcos is 6-5-2 and 0-0-1 in league play.

Dos Pueblos defender Mark Sotelo heads a ball away as San Marcos forward Tony Garcia rushes the net in front of DP’s Scott Buie. Click to view larger
