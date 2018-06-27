Dos Pueblos, San Marcos Reach Semis at So Cal Championships

Water Polo

The Dos Pueblos and San Marcos girls water polo teams advanced to the semifinals of the Southern California Champions in Irvine.

Dos Pueblos avenged an early season loss to Royal, beating the Highlanders 10-7. San Marcos got an overtime goal from Paige Hauschild and defeated Corona del Mar in the other quarterfinal match, 8-7.

Dos Pueblos plays Laguna Beach, while San Marcos takes on Foothill in the semifinals at the William Woollett Aquatic Center on Saturday morning. The winners advance to the championship game in the afternoon.

Ryann Neushul and Abbi Hill each scored four goals to lead Dos Pueblos over Royal.

Olivia Kistler and Hill paced the Chargers in a hard-fought first half with two goals apiece. Kistler shot 2 for 2, finishing the half with a quick shot over the goalie¹s head off an assist from Ryann Neushul and giving the Chargers a 5-4 lead.

Neushul broke the game open with three goals in the third quarter along with two drawn penalties that Hill converted.

Dos Pueblos led 10-5 going into the fourth quarter and cruised to a 10-7 finish. Toni Shackelford played a dominant defensive game while Petra Huebner continued to excel in goal for Dos Pueblos, which meets No. 2 Laguna Beach at 10 a.m.

This is the first meeting with the Breakers since DP broke their 63-game winning streak at Elings Pool prior to the 2016 Santa Barbara Invitational.

In the other quarterfinal Paige Hauschild scored in sudden death overtime to lead San Marcos past 6th ranked Corona del Mar.

Fourth-ranked San Marcos recovered from a slow start to knock off Corona del Mar for the second time in seven days.

Hauschild scored five goals, and the Royals rallied from 5-2 halftime deficit to pull out the win over No. 5 CdM.

San Marcos (24-2) sent the game into overtime by scoring the tying goal at the end of the fourth quarter.

Kate Coski scored two goals, and played outstanding defense for the team, said San Marcos coach Chuckie Roth.

In consolation play, Santa Barbara High got four goals from Jessee Ransone and three from Kristina Garcia and defeated Carlsbad, 11-9. Lara Kostruba and Grace Raisin each had two goals and.Jo Laraway made 5 saves in the second half.

