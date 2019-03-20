Pixel Tracker

Wednesday, March 20 , 2019, 3:47 pm | Partly Cloudy 61º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Water Polo

Dos Pueblos, San Marcos, Santa Barbara Put Players on All-CIF Girls Water Polo Teams

Chargers Abbi Hill, Sophie Leggett and Fiona Kuesis of Royals on Div. 1 squad, Dons Abigail Hendrix, Faith Tedesco earn D2 honors

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 20, 2019 | 12:24 p.m.

Five local girls water polo players have received All-CIF honors.

In Division 1, seniors Abbi Hill and Sophie Leggett of Channel League-champion Dos Pueblos and Fiona Kuesis of San Marcos were honored.

Santa Barbara High juniors Faith Tedesco and Abigail Hendrix were named to the Division 2 team.

Tedesco had a monster season in goal. She made a school-record 255 saves, with a 57 percent save average, had 21 assists and scored two goals.

Hendrix was a do-it-all player for the Dons. She scored 62 goals, had 56 steals, 18 field blocks and 26 drawn ejections.

Santa Barbara advanced to the Division 2 semifinals.

Hill and Leggett were a 1-2 punch for Dos Pueblos. Leggett, who signed with Cal, led the Chargers with 68 goals, had 36 assists, 32 steals and seven blocks.

The UCLA-bound Hill scored 44 goals, had 14 assists, 32 steals and seven blocks.

Hill and Leggett led Dos Pueblos to the Channel League regular season and tournament titles and to the consolation title in the Division 1 eight-team tournament. The Chargers beat San Marcos.

The speedy Kuesis was handful for San Marcos' opponents. She drew 94 ejections, scored 45 goals, had 15 assists and 39 steals. She signed with UCLA.

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 