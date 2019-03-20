Dos Pueblos, San Marcos, Santa Barbara Put Players on All-CIF Girls Water Polo Teams

Water Polo

Chargers Abbi Hill, Sophie Leggett and Fiona Kuesis of Royals on Div. 1 squad, Dons Abigail Hendrix, Faith Tedesco earn D2 honors

Five local girls water polo players have received All-CIF honors.

In Division 1, seniors Abbi Hill and Sophie Leggett of Channel League-champion Dos Pueblos and Fiona Kuesis of San Marcos were honored.

Santa Barbara High juniors Faith Tedesco and Abigail Hendrix were named to the Division 2 team.

Tedesco had a monster season in goal. She made a school-record 255 saves, with a 57 percent save average, had 21 assists and scored two goals.

Hendrix was a do-it-all player for the Dons. She scored 62 goals, had 56 steals, 18 field blocks and 26 drawn ejections.

Santa Barbara advanced to the Division 2 semifinals.

Hill and Leggett were a 1-2 punch for Dos Pueblos. Leggett, who signed with Cal, led the Chargers with 68 goals, had 36 assists, 32 steals and seven blocks.

The UCLA-bound Hill scored 44 goals, had 14 assists, 32 steals and seven blocks.

Hill and Leggett led Dos Pueblos to the Channel League regular season and tournament titles and to the consolation title in the Division 1 eight-team tournament. The Chargers beat San Marcos.

The speedy Kuesis was handful for San Marcos' opponents. She drew 94 ejections, scored 45 goals, had 15 assists and 39 steals. She signed with UCLA.