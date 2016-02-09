Dos Pueblos, San Marcos Tie in Boys Soccer Finale

Boys Soccer

San Marcos and Dos Pueblos played to a 1-1 draw in the final Channel League boys soccer match of the season on Wednesday night

Alex Bakai gave the Royals a 1-0 lead in the eighth minute, heading in a crossing ball from Oscar Perez.

Dos Pueblos got the equalizer in the 32nd minute. Defender Cristian Reyes scored after just entering the game. He hit a hard left-footed shot that was partially deflected and got past the goalkeeper.

First-year San Marcos coach Daniel Torres said the team will look at the positives from the season: the tie against Santa Barbara, the win over Buena and Tuesday’s draw at DP.

“We can build off that for the coming years,” he said.

