Dos Pueblos, San Marcos Win 2 at So Cal Championships; Santa Barbara Goes 1-1

Water Polo

Dos Pueblos and San Marcos each won two games on the first day of the girls water polo Southern California Championships in Orange County on Thursday.

Dos Pueblos, the top-ranked team in CIF Division 1, routed Irvine 11-1 and San Clemente 11-4.

Goalie Anna Cable recorded 19 saves in the two wins.

Shannon Connolly scored four goals to lead the Chargers in the Irvine game. Maddie Choi had two goals, two assists and three steals.

Against San Clemente, it was the Abbi Hill and Ryan Neushul show. Hill had six goals and Neushul five as the Chargers improved to 21-1.

Dos Pueblos plays Los Alamitos in the quarterfinals on Friday.

San Marcos

The Royals scored two wins, beating Laguna Beach B (9-6) and Newport Harbor (9-3).

Goalie Sophie Trumbull made eight blocks against Newport and Hannah Meyer had a strong game on defense.

Lili Rose Akin and Fiona Kuesis paced the Royals in the opening game.

San Marcos next plays Mater Dei for the third time. The Royals have lost two close games against the Monarchs.

Santa Barbara High

The Dons opened with an 11-3 win over El Toro.

Grace Raisin was dominating, scoring five goals and earning five ejections. Jordan Duggan added two goals.

In its second game, Santa Barbara trailed just 7-5 with five minutes left in the game against Foothill and wound up losing 13-5.

The Cal-bound Raisin had three goals and earned three ejections against Foothill. Abigail Hendrix added a goal. three assists and three field blocks. Goalie Faith Tedesco made 12 saves.

The Dons play Coronado on Friday at 5 p.m. at Foothill in Tustin.