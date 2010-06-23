Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 1:46 am | Sky Obscured 57º

 
 
 
 

Dos Pueblos, Santa Barbara and San Marcos Make List of America’s Best High Schools

Newsweek ranks Dos Pueblos 614th, Santa Barbara at 1,390 and San Marcos at 1,617

By Barbara Keyani | June 23, 2010 | 1:27 p.m.

Dos Pueblos, Santa Barbara and San Marcos high schools have made Newsweek’s list of America’s Best High Schools for 2010.

Each year, Newsweek says it “picks the best high schools in the country based on how hard school staffs work to challenge students with advanced-placement college-level courses and tests. Just over 1,600 schools — only 6 percent of all the public schools in the U.S. — made the list. This year’s rankings have some fantastic new interactive features. We’ve teamed up with a data company called Factual to create individual profile pages for each school where students and faculty can comment and contribute.”

Dos Pueblos High School ranked 614, Santa Barbara High School ranked 1,390, and San Marcos High School ranked 1,617 on the Newsweek list.

This year, the top five four-year colleges and universities most often attended by local graduates were UC Berkeley, UCSB, UCLA, Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo and UC Santa Cruz.

The top two-year college most often attended by our graduates is SBCC.

— Barbara Keyani is coordinator of administrative services and communications for the Santa Barbara School District.

