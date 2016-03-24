Dos Pueblos, Santa Barbara, Bishop Diego Spikers Sweep; DP Golf, Tennis Win

Prep Roundup

Jack Burns made a solo block to break an 11-all tie in the first set and spark Dos Pueblos to a three-set sweep over Buena in a Channel League boys volleyball match on Thursday. The scores were 25-13, 25-14, 25-17.

Will Parker followed Burns' block with a service run that put the Chargers up 15-11.

DP turned Eli Wopat loose on the Bulldogs and they couldn't stop him. He finished with 17 kills, three aces and blocks.

He continued to bury balls in the second set and the Chargers charged to an 18-11 lead.

In the third set, middles Dallas Flannery and Marcellous Gossett "manage the net nicely, earning joyous applause from their teammates," said coach Ehren Hug. Flannery sealed the match with a solo stuff block.

Adam Shields had seven kills and two aces and Elliot Brainerd added four kills and a block. Alex Cheng had 32 assists and two aces and Parker Crossland picked up 13 digs.

The Chargers improve to 2-1 in league and 7-7 overall.

Santa Barbara 3, Ventura 0

Bolden Brace and Cooper Johnson each recorded nine kills, and the Dons improved to 4-0 in Channel League with a 25-16, 25-11, 25-17 sweep at home.

Freshman Will Rottman had 6 kills and senior Blake Kelley added 4 kills.

Bishop Diego 3, Nordhoff 0

Brolin Parris handed out 35 assists and Luca Jordano put away 12 kills as the Cardinals rolled to a 25-18, 25-14, 25-15 sweep in the Tri-Valley League

SOFTBALL

Foothill Tech 7, Bishop Diego 6

Kyle Koeper went 2 for 3 and drove in four runs, but the Cardinals fell short in a Frontier League softball game. Isabella Gregson hit a homer.

"I am proud of the way we competed the whole game," said Bishop coach John Ceriale. "This was the best

game we have played, and I am looking forward to keeping this momentum going for the rest of the season."

GOLF

Dos Pueblos 386, Buena 413

Mikha Benedictus earned medalist honors with a 75 in the Chargers' Channel League victory over Buena at Olivas Park Links.

Dos Pueblos is 3-0 in league play.

Dos Pueblos scores

Mikha Benedictus 75

Daniel Cheung 76

Zach Stienberger 77

Joseph Pigatti 78

Luke Vigna 80

Andres Fairbairn 80

TENNIS

Dos Pueblos 18, Buena 0

Mason Dochterman swept his three singles sets and in doubles, Kellen Roberts and Ryan Rennick went 3-0 in the Channel League tennis win.

Dos Pueblos goes in spring break with records of 7-3 overall and 2-1 in league.

