Dos Pueblos, Santa Barbara, Carpinteria at Home for CIF Water Polo openers

Water Polo

In other first-round action on Tuesday, Pac 8-champion Righetti (18-11) hosts Notre Dame Sherman Oaks (16-9, Mission No. 3) in Division 3; Los Padres League-champion Santa Ynez (21-6) is home against Westlake (17-13) in Division 4; Carpinteria (13-5, TVL No. 2) hosts San Luis Obispo (20-6, Pac 8 No. 3) in Division 5.

Santa Barbara (14-12), which finished third in the Channel League, faces Dana Hills (13-15), the No. 3 team from the South Coast League, on Tuesday at 5 p.m. The winner plays at fourth-seeded Laguna Beach on Thursday.

Dos Pueblos (21-7) takes on Claremont (9-18), the No. 3 team from the Palomares League. The game is scheduled for 5 p.m. at the Elings Aquatic Center.

Channel League co-champion Dos Pueblos will open the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 boys water polo playoffs at home on Tuesday, while Santa Barbara High will be home for a wild-card game in Division 2.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >