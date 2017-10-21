Dos Pueblos, Santa Barbara, Carpinteria at Home for CIF Water Polo openers

Channel League co-champion Dos Pueblos will open the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 boys water polo playoffs at home on Tuesday, while Santa Barbara High will be home for a wild-card game in Division 2.
Dos Pueblos (21-7) takes on Claremont (9-18), the No. 3 team from the Palomares League. The game is scheduled for 5 p.m. at the Elings Aquatic Center.
Santa Barbara (14-12), which finished third in the Channel League, faces Dana Hills (13-15), the No. 3 team from the South Coast League, on Tuesday at 5 p.m. The winner plays at fourth-seeded Laguna Beach on Thursday.
In other first-round action on Tuesday, Pac 8-champion Righetti (18-11) hosts Notre Dame Sherman Oaks (16-9, Mission No. 3) in Division 3; Los Padres League-champion Santa Ynez (21-6) is home against Westlake (17-13) in Division 4; Carpinteria (13-5, TVL No. 2) hosts San Luis Obispo (20-6, Pac 8 No. 3) in Division 5.