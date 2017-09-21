Dos Pueblos, Santa Barbara Drop Openers at South Coast Tournament

Water Polo

Ethan Parrish scored six goals, but it wasn't enough as Dos Pueblos fell short against Corona del Mar, 12-10, in a first-round water polo game at the South Coast Tournament in Newport Beach on Thursday.

The Chargers held a 6-5 lead at halftime but were outscored 3-1 in the third period and 4-3 in the fourth.

Sammy Arshadi had two goals and two assists, Jason Teng earned four exclusions and had three assists and one goal and Matt Binckley notched a pair of assists for DP (9-3).

Angus Goodner made nine saves, had two steals and an assist.

"This game was a good test for our team to travel and play against a traditional powerhouse program like CdM," DP coach Connor Levoff said. "We are happy to compete but not satisfied with the final result. We need to keep improving every time we go out and play."

The Chargers play Friday agianst Granite Hills.

The Bishops 11, Santa Barbara 3

Jacob Castillo scored all three goals for the Dons at the South Coast Tournament.

Castillo also drew three ejections. Dario Bucy had three streals and goalie Hunter Brownell made eight saves and had three steals.

