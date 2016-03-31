Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 3:45 pm | Overcast 65º

 
 
 
 
Dos Pueblos, Santa Barbara, Providence Win CIF Team Academic Awards

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | March 31, 2016 | 12:25 p.m.

Three athletic teams from Santa Barbara area high schools have been named CIF-Southern Section Ford Academic Champions for the 2015-2016 school year.

The Dos Pueblos girls tennis, Santa Barbara High girls swimming and Providence girls volleyball teams were honored for having the top cumulative grade point average in their respective sport. Providence was No. 1 among schools with enrollments of 1499 students and under while Dos Pueblos and Santa Barbara were tops in the 1500-and-over category.

Academic Champions are awarded in 23 team sports. The CIF-SS received entries from 1,852 teams, with Palos Verdes High garnering the most awards with seven.

To be considered, teams must have a minimum 3.0 GPA (on a 4.0 scale) in the first semester of the 15-16 school year.

Dos Pueblos girls tennis and Providence girls volleyball each had a GPA of 3.92, and Santa Barbara's girls swim team posted a 3.88 GPA.

The first-place teams receive a banner to commemorate their achievement and will be honored in a pre-game ceremony before the April 26 Los Angeles Angels game versus the Kansas City Royals at Anaheim Stadium.

San Marcos baseball (3.68) and Santa Barbara girls water polo (3.82) finished as runners-up and four San Marcos teams came in third: boys tennis (3.72), girls track (3.68), boys cross country (3.68) and girls cross country (3.84).

Additionally, two students from Dos Pueblos and San Marcos were among the 248 student-athletes recognized as individual “Student-Athletes of the Year” by their school. The honorees from DP are Rebecca Buratto and Travis Craven and the San Marcos winners are Blake Katsev and Sarah Douglas.

From the North County, Bethany Bramble and Shawn Weldon from Santa Maria Valley Christian and Righetti's Haley Kang and Zachary Burg were named CIF Student-Athletes of the Year.

The winners must be seniors who have maintained a minimum 3.5 GPA over the past three years,  earned a letter in at least one varsity sport and participated in extracurricular activities such as music, drama, service groups, etc.

