Dos Pueblos, Santa Barbara Receive No. 3 Seeds for CIF Girls Water Polo Playoffs

Water Polo

Chargers open Division 1 tourney at home against Corona del Mar; defending champion San Marcos is on road at Foothill

Dos Pueblos was seeded third in Division 1 of the CIF-SS girls water polo playoffs and Santa Barbara High was tabbed the No. 3 seed in the Division 2 bracket, when the pairings were announced Saturday morning.

San Marcos, the defending Division 1 champion, is also in the eight-team Division 1 bracket and will open defense of its title at No. 4 seed Foothill on Thursday.

Dos Pueblos, 22-8 and the Channel League champion, will be home Thursday against Corona del Mar (17-7).

Santa Barbara (18-12), which finished third in the Channel League, must travel for its opener. The Dons play at Baseline League champion Los Osos (13-14) on Thursday.

Santa Ynez (14-7) made the Division 6 playoffs and will travel to Santa Paula for a first-round game on Wednesday.

Carpinteria (10-5), which tied Santa Paula for first place in the Citrus Coast League, will be home Thursday for a Division 7 first-round game against the winner of a wild-card game between Sierra Vista and Pioneer.

After a slow start to the season, Dos Pueblos is firing on all cylinders heading into the playoffs. The Chargers last week defeated San Marcos, 10-7, to win the Channel League Tournament, holding the Royals to one goal in the second half.

The week prior they beat Corona del Mar 10-5 at the Irvine So Cal Championships and finished third in the tournament.

The Chargers lost to San Marcos in last year’s Division 1 title game before a huge crowd at the Elings Aquatic Center.

San Marcos (17-10) has most of its team back from its magical run to the CIF championship.

The Royals will be facing a potent Foothill team (20-6) that beat them 14-6 in the quarterfinals at the So Cal Championships. Foothill handed No. 1 Laguna Beach its only loss this season at the Tournament of Champions in Santa Barbara.

Laguna Beach (25-1) is the top seed in Division 1 and Orange Lutheran (20-6) is No. 2.

Santa Barbara will look to replicate the form it had when it beat San Marcos in Channel League play and Mater Dei, Santa Margarita and Los Alamitos in the Tournament of Champions.

The Dons reached the Division 2 final last year and lost in the last seconds against Newport Harbor.

The Division 1 semifinals are on Feb. 13 at the Woollet Aquatics Center in Irvine and the championship is Saturday, Feb. 16.