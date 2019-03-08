Dos Pueblos, Santa Ynez Deadlocked at 2-2

Softball

Dos Pueblos and Santa Ynez battled to a 2-2 tie in 10 innings before the Channel League softball game was suspended due to darkness on Friday.

The game will be resumed at a date to be determined.

Santa Ynez pitcher Armani Garcia struck out 16 Chargers.

The Pirates took a 1-0 lead in the third inning on a single by Lauren Sing.

Dos Pueblos tied the score in the fifth. Ali Borden reached third base when her high pop-up fell between Santa Ynez fielders and Jenny Nichols executed a squeeze bunt to score Borden.

"Jenny and Ali worked that squeeze play wonderfully," coach Mike Gerken said. "We've been hitting it real well lately and it's nice to know we can find ways to score when we're struggling at the plate."

After another single by Swing and a DP error, the Pirates had runners on second and third. Nicole Atiles singled to score Swing, but center fielder Josy Uyesaka threw out the trailing runner after a great catch and tag by catcher Mykenzie Ramirez.

In the seventh, Sierra Laughner led off with a double. Ramirez' sacrifice bunt was placed perfectly, causing a difficult throw and Laughner hustled around third to score the tying run when the ball got away from the first baseman.

"Our girls showed a lot of resilience, especially in the top of the seventh," said Gerken. "Sierra's lead-off double was huge, but I'm not surprised. She's got about 50 varsity games under her belt. There's not a lot she hasn't experienced."

DP is 3-0 in league and 4-4 overall.

