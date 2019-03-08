Pixel Tracker

Saturday, March 9 , 2019, 12:28 am | Fair 45º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Softball

Dos Pueblos, Santa Ynez Deadlocked at 2-2

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 8, 2019 | 8:42 p.m.

Dos Pueblos and Santa Ynez battled to a 2-2 tie in 10 innings before the Channel League softball game was suspended due to darkness on Friday.

The game will be resumed at a date to be determined.

Santa Ynez pitcher Armani Garcia struck out 16 Chargers.

The Pirates took a 1-0 lead in the third inning on a single by Lauren Sing.

Dos Pueblos tied the score in the fifth. Ali Borden reached third base when her high pop-up fell between Santa Ynez fielders and Jenny Nichols executed a squeeze bunt to score Borden.

"Jenny and Ali worked that squeeze play wonderfully," coach Mike Gerken said. "We've been hitting it real well lately and it's nice to know we can find ways to score when we're struggling at the plate."

After another single by Swing and a DP error, the Pirates had runners on second and third. Nicole Atiles singled to score Swing, but center fielder Josy Uyesaka threw out the trailing runner after a great catch and tag by catcher Mykenzie Ramirez.

In the seventh, Sierra Laughner led off with a double. Ramirez' sacrifice bunt was placed perfectly, causing a difficult throw and Laughner hustled around third to score the tying run when the ball got away from the first baseman.

"Our girls showed a lot of resilience, especially in the top of the seventh," said Gerken. "Sierra's lead-off double was huge, but I'm not surprised. She's got about 50 varsity games under her belt. There's not a lot she hasn't experienced."

DP is 3-0 in league and 4-4 overall. 
 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 