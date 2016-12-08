Dos Pueblos Scores 34 Goals in 2 Wins at Villa Park

Water Polo

Dos Pueblos put together two dominant water polo performances to open the Villa Park Tournament, beating Beckman, 17-2 and Long Beach Wilson, 17-6, on Thursday.

After a 4-4 first quarter, the Chargers outscored Long Beach Wilson 13-2 the rest of the way in the second-round game.

Olivia Kistler was the catalyst in the win with four goals, four assists, three steals and two exclusions earned. Sophie Leggett and Grace Heck each scored four goals and Britni Tisdale had three goals and four steals; Heck also had four steals.

Kayla Peacock played a solid game with a goal, an assist, a steal, an earned penalty shot and one exclusion earned.

Against Beckman, 11 Chargers scored, led by freshman Sabina Shackelford with three goals, freshman Isabella Godlis, juniors Thea Neushul and Chloe Pena and senior Tisdale all scored two goals.

Dos Pueblos (5-0) returns to the tournament to face La Cañada at 6 p.m.

