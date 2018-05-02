Dos Pueblos’ Scoring Spree Sinks Chadwick in Playoff Lacrosse Win

Lacrosse

Dos Pueblos girls lacrosse found the net Wednesday on the way to a 18-9 win over Chadwick.



Alina Henrickson had five goals, including the first goal of the game. Both teams went back and forth throughout the first half, playing seesaw by a one-goal differential.

Coming out of the half with a 8-7 lead, the Chargers ran off eight answered goals through a stretch to put Chadwick away for good.

Three Chargers had hat-tricks: Tara Van Hoorn, Olivia Geyling and Elena Ibbetson. Katie Naretto added a pair of goals, while Alexia Vance and Marina Suh had one apiece.

On the defensive end, a quartet of Kailey Johnson, Katie Wilcox, Brooke Essig and Vivian Le caused turnovers and prevented the Chadwick frontline from getting off shots.

Goalie Emily Khetnaree finished with eight saves to epitomize the defensive effort.

Dos Pueblos (8-2, 13-5) won its first ever playoff game.

"I credit my team's win with the way they watched and learned from the first half," coach Sam Limkeman said. "We read their team's strategies and adapted our own play to match and rise to a new level."

The Chargers will advance to play either Simi Valley or Culver City on Tuesday.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Shomik Mukherjee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @noozhawksports, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.