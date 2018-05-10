Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 3:26 am | Fog/Mist 61º

 
 
 
 
Baseball

Dos Pueblos Seals 6th Channel League Title in 7 Years, Routs San Marcos 8-0

Isaac Coffey's eight strikeouts in just five and two-thirds innings set the tone

By Shomik Mukherjee, Sports Reporter | May 10, 2018 | 11:49 p.m.

Making good on a season-long goal, Dos Pueblos baseball won its sixth Channel League championship in seven years by shutting out San Marcos, 8-0, in a home regular season closer on Thursday. 

With another league championship in his sights, Isaac Coffey bulleted pitch after pitch into the strike zone, sending eight batters packing across five and two-thirds innings. Relief pitcher Justin Marlett kept up the no-run effort and pitched a one-two-three seventh inning to finish off the game. 

It was a packed senior day for Dos Pueblos, which is graduating 11 upperclassmen after this season. The Chargers made the most of the occasion, wrapping up an 11-1 league record and ensuring home-field advantage in their opening round CIF playoffs matchup. 

Evan Kling wasted no time at the plate, banging the second pitch of the game out for a home run. Kling's wide batting stance and powerful swings paid off as he went 2-4 with two RBIs. After the game, the senior spoke about being at the tail end of his high school career. 

"We have really great chemistry and we're a really tight group," Kling said after the game. "It's kind of emotional, but hopefully that last game doesn't come for a while."

With a 2-0 lead in the third, it all started to come together for the Chargers. Evan Kling came home off a Jed Donelan double before Dylan Kelley narrowly singled to score Donelan. 

Mason Boelter knocked a powerful triple to center field to get Kelley across the plate. The scoring spree continued after Chris Abbott's ground ball brought Boelter home. 

By the time the third-inning dust had settled, Dos Pueblos had a 7-0 lead.

San Marcos' Brent Hyman relieved Andrew Aragon in the fifth and was able to quell the Charger onslaught.

But in the bottom of the sixth, Charlie Cuykendall pegged a ball to right field and slid into second base just in time. Then, Kling stepped up and connected on a big hit to center to bring Cuykendall back for the Chargers' eighth and final run. 

Cuykendall finished 2-3 with two doubles and a pair of runs scored. Mason Boelter was 2-2 with a triple, double and two RBIs.

Dos Pueblos coach George Hendricks said it will be tough to lose 11 seniors but a strong junior varsity team is reason enough for optimism. He anticipates his Charger team (23-3, 11-1) will be in the middle of the pack in CIF pairings, which will be announced Monday.

With the loss, San Marcos (8-15-1, 3-7-1) was eliminated from CIF playoff contention. 

Hendricks got a moment to cool off after his players dumped a water cooler over his head — though he was quick to dodge the water.

"They only got half of me," he laughed. 

Noozhawk sports reporter Shomik Mukherjee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @noozhawksports, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

