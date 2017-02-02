Dos Pueblos Seeded Third for CIF Division Wrestling Tournament

Wrestling

Righetti is the No. 1 seed for 14-team championship competition on Saturday at DP

Host Dos Pueblos has been seeded third for Saturday's CIF-Southern Section Northern Division Wrestling Duals at Sovine Gym.

Fourteen teams will be competing in a bracketed single-elimination tournament for a CIF championship. Weigh-ins are at 9 a.m., and the first round of matches begin at 11 a.m. The semifinals are scheduled for 5 p.m. and the championship match at 7:15 p.m.

Righetti, the division runner-up last year, is the No. 1 seed and Bishop Amat is No. 2. They both received first-round byes.

Dos Pueblos, the Channel League champion, opens against Morro Bay, an at-large entry from the Los Padres League, at 11 a.m. Fourth-seeded Rio Mesa, the Pacific View League champ, faces Channel League runner-up Ventura in the first round.

The other first-round matches are: Quartz Hill vs. Alemany; Santa Maria vs. Newbury Park; Royal vs. Oxnard and Calabasas vs. Pacifica. Dos Pueblos and Morro Bay are bracketed across Royal and Oxnard.

Righetti, champion of the Pac 8 League, faces the Quartz Hill-Alemany winner, while Bishop Amat opens against the Calabasas-Pacifica winner.

In the first round, the matches will start with the 285-pound weight class; second round starts at 106, semis at 113 and final at 120.

