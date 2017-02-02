Monday, June 18 , 2018, 3:42 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 
Wrestling

Dos Pueblos Seeded Third for CIF Division Wrestling Tournament

Righetti is the No. 1 seed for 14-team championship competition on Saturday at DP

Dos Pueblos senior Ryan Fidel will wrestle for the last time at Sovine Gym when he and the Chargers compete in the CIF Duals on Saturday. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk file photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 2, 2017 | 2:19 p.m.

Host Dos Pueblos has been seeded third for Saturday's CIF-Southern Section Northern Division Wrestling Duals at Sovine Gym.

Fourteen teams will be competing in a bracketed single-elimination tournament for a CIF championship. Weigh-ins are at 9 a.m., and the first round of matches begin at 11 a.m. The semifinals are scheduled for 5 p.m. and the championship match at 7:15 p.m.

Righetti, the division runner-up last year, is the No. 1 seed and Bishop Amat is No. 2. They both received first-round byes.

Dos Pueblos, the Channel League champion, opens against Morro Bay, an at-large entry from the Los Padres League, at 11 a.m. Fourth-seeded Rio Mesa, the Pacific View League champ, faces Channel League runner-up Ventura in the first round.

The other first-round matches are: Quartz Hill vs. Alemany; Santa Maria vs. Newbury Park; Royal vs. Oxnard and Calabasas vs. Pacifica. Dos Pueblos and Morro Bay are bracketed across Royal and Oxnard.

Righetti, champion of the Pac 8 League, faces the Quartz Hill-Alemany winner, while Bishop Amat opens against the Calabasas-Pacifica winner.

In the first round, the matches will start with the 285-pound weight class; second round starts at 106, semis at 113 and final at 120.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

