Dos Pueblos Sending 17 Student Athletes to College Programs

Dos Pueblos college-bound student athletes for 2017-18 Click to view larger
The Dos Pueblos student athletes headed to the next level include, top row, from left: Chloe Pena (UC San Diego,water polo), Erick Nisich (Cal, football), Matt Binkley (Cal Lutheran water polo), Jason Teng (Occidental, water polo), Isaac Coffey (Oral Roberts, baseball); middle row, from left: Thea Neushul (UC San Diego, water polo), Olivia Kistler (Hawaii, water polo), Ryann Neushul (Stanford, water polo), Nova Sinskul (Loyola of Chicago, softball), Adria Jamieson, (Cal State San Marcos, soccer), Talia Bloxham (Amherst, softball), Evan Kling (Cal Lutheran, baseball), Nick Vasquez (Cal Lutheran, track); bottom row, from left: Matthew Carlson (Pomona Pitzer, soccer), Oscar Ferreira (UCSB, soccer), Wyatt Babineau (Westmont, soccer) and Justin Marlett (Keiser University, baseball). (Barry Punzal / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 19, 2018 | 2:40 p.m.

Seventeen Dos Pueblos student athletes moving on to play at the collegiate level were recognized during the school's annual signing ceremony on Thursday at Sovine Gym.

From spring sports, the Charger baseball team had three players sign letters of intent while softball had two and track and field one. 

Baseball shortstop/pitcher Isaac Coffey signed with Division 1 Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Okla., catcher Evan Kling is headed to Cal Lutheran and pitcher Justin Marlett is bound for Keiser University in Florida.

The softball signees are shortstop Nova Sinskul with Loyola of Chicago and pitcher Talia Bloxham with Amherst.

Sprinter Nick Vasquez is moving on to compete for Cal Lutheran in track & field.

The athletes from the fall sports that are college bound include Erick Nisich with Cal for football, Jason Teng to Occidental for water polo and Matthew Binkley for water polo at Cal Lutheran.

DP's representatives from winter sports include four girls water polo players, three boys soccer players and one girls soccer player.

The water polo signees include Ryann Neushul (Stanford), Olivia Kistler (Hawaii), Chloe Pena (UC San Diego) and Thea Neushul (UC San Diego). 

Oscar Ferreira (UCSB), Wyatt Babineau (Westmont) and Matthew Carlson (Pomona Pitzer) are the boys soccer teammates moving on, while Adria Jamieson from the girls soccer team is headed to Cal State San Marcos.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

