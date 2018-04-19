Dos Pueblos Sending 17 Student Athletes to College Programs

Seventeen Dos Pueblos student athletes moving on to play at the collegiate level were recognized during the school's annual signing ceremony on Thursday at Sovine Gym.

From spring sports, the Charger baseball team had three players sign letters of intent while softball had two and track and field one.

Baseball shortstop/pitcher Isaac Coffey signed with Division 1 Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Okla., catcher Evan Kling is headed to Cal Lutheran and pitcher Justin Marlett is bound for Keiser University in Florida.

The softball signees are shortstop Nova Sinskul with Loyola of Chicago and pitcher Talia Bloxham with Amherst.

Sprinter Nick Vasquez is moving on to compete for Cal Lutheran in track & field.

The athletes from the fall sports that are college bound include Erick Nisich with Cal for football, Jason Teng to Occidental for water polo and Matthew Binkley for water polo at Cal Lutheran.

Dos Pueblos Athletic Director Dan Feldhaus praises college-bound student athletes during signing ceremony pic.twitter.com/sl9zIy4ISO — NoozhawkSports (@NoozhawkSports) April 19, 2018

DP's representatives from winter sports include four girls water polo players, three boys soccer players and one girls soccer player.

The water polo signees include Ryann Neushul (Stanford), Olivia Kistler (Hawaii), Chloe Pena (UC San Diego) and Thea Neushul (UC San Diego).

Oscar Ferreira (UCSB), Wyatt Babineau (Westmont) and Matthew Carlson (Pomona Pitzer) are the boys soccer teammates moving on, while Adria Jamieson from the girls soccer team is headed to Cal State San Marcos.

