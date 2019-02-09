Dos Pueblos Sending 3 Girls to Qualifier for State Wrestling Championships

Wrestling

Three members of the Dos Pueblos girls wrestling team finished in the top six at the CIF Southern Section Individual Regionals at Camarillo High and advanced to the state meet qualifier.

Julisa Leyva Diaz and Angeles Silva placed fourth and Paola DeLaCruz took sixth in their respective weight classes.

"I'm very proud of our girls team and the effort they gave this weekend and this season," said Anthony Califano, who oversees both the boys and girls programs. "I think it's an incredible accomplishment that we have three CIF-Southern Section qualifiers in the first year of our girls program. Julisa, Paola and Angeles are first-year wrestlers and have really improved this season."

The State Qualifying Meet is next weekend at Roosevelt High in Corona.