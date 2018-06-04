Capps Presents Congressional Silver Medal to Dos Pueblos Senior Channing Fisher

On Thursday, Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, presented a Congressional Silver Medal to Channing Fisher, a senior at Dos Pueblos High School.

The ceremony took place at Capps’ Santa Barbara congressional office.

The congressional award is given to young Americans ages 14 to 23. It is a nonpartisan, voluntary and noncompetitive program. Medals are earned by setting and achieving personal goals in four areas: volunteer public service, personal development, physical fitness, and expedition and exploration.

Channing has contributed more than 200 hours volunteering in our local schools and the library, and is a member of the Usherettes Service Club, where she helps out ushering at school events and activities at Dos Pueblos High School. Channing also traveled to Peru to teach English, and while there she helped build a school.

For her personal development, she strengthened her Christian ccience background by studying texts and also worked to enhance her public speaking skills. For physical fitness, Channing worked to improve her volleyball hit percentage. For her expedition/exploration requirement, Channing planned a four-day backpacking trip that included hiking, volunteering and a leadership course. Channing is also a National Merit semifinalist.

“Channing is a shining example of someone who works hard, not only to make herself a better person, but to make the world around her a better place,” Capps said. “I am thrilled to be able to present this congressional medal to Channing, recognizing her hard work and dedication to her community.”

— Chris Meagher is the press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.