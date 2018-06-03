Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 10:46 pm | Overcast with Haze 59º

 
 
 
 

Dos Pueblos Senior Matt Long Wins National High School Sailing Championship

By John Long | November 8, 2013 | 8:39 a.m.

Each year, the High School Singlehanded National Sailing Championships are held in a different region of the United States. This year’s event brought 18 of the nation’s top Laser sailors to Newport, R.I.

Conditions were unseasonably warm on the first day of racing. The race committee did a good job finding wind and was able to score four races that day. At the end of the day, Dos Pueblos High School senior Matt Long trailed the leader by eight points.

On day two, everything was different. The air temperature plummeted from the mild 60s on day one to the middle 40s. The wind picked up, starting the day with 18 to 20 knots from the north, and settling to around 12 to 15 knots by the end of the regatta, all making for a vastly different day of racing.

Long started the day with two firsts and a second while the leader had an untimely capsize in race six. Long's consistent performance over two days of sailing in a variety of conditions enabled him to secure the win by three points over Richard Didham of San Diego and third-place Malcolm Lamphere of Lake Forest, Ill.

There are more than 469 schools competing in high school sailing nationwide. Long earned a berth in the championships by winning the Pacific Coast Interscholastic Sailing Association regional qualifier. The PCISA region has 100 schools and includes all of California, Arizona and Hawaii. The PCISA region was allocated four berths for the national event.

Long trains three to four hours a day, two or three days a week with the Santa Barbara Youth Sailing Foundation and the UCSB Sailing Team. He got his start in sailing with the Santa Barbara Sea Shell Association and has been sailing competitively since 2006.

He is on the Southern California Youth Yacht Racing Association race team and the California International Sailing Association sailing team. He is also a U.S. sailing certified instructor.

— John Long is the father of Dos Pueblos High School senior and sailing champion Matt Long.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 