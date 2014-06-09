Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 9:18 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Dos Pueblos Senior Anke Gladnick Wins Congressional Art Competition

By Chris Meagher for Rep. Lois Capps | June 9, 2014 | 10:40 a.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, on Monday announced that Anke Gladnick, a Dos Pueblos High School senior, is the winner of the 2014 Central Coast’s annual Congressional Art Competition.

Anke’s winning piece, a digital illustration titled "Child’s Play," depicts a young girl as she runs through a field, clad in a cape and embellished by a colorful blue sky, clouds and seagulls.

“Anke’s artwork is simply stunning, and I find her use of color and contrasting landscapes to truly embody the beauty of the Central Coast,” Capps said. “I am proud to have her artwork showcased in the Capitol for the next year. It will be a beautiful reminder of home every time I pass it on my way to vote on the House floor.”

The annual art competition is open to all high school students in California’s 24th Congressional District. The winning student’s artwork is exhibited in the U.S. Capitol for one year, and the winning student receives two round-trip tickets to Washington, D.C., to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony and reception for the new display in June.

Anke’s piece was chosen by a panel of judges out of more than 40 entries.

Chris Meagher is the press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

