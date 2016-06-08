Dos Pueblos Seniors Celebrate the Milestone of Graduation

More than 500 members of the Class of 2016, decked out in navy blue and gold, received diplomas at Goleta high school

More than 500 seniors, decked out in navy blue and gold, bid farewell to Dos Pueblos High School in Goleta on Wednesday afternoon as they celebrated the milestone of graduation.

On a brilliant late-spring day, with family and friends looking on, the Class of 2016 received their diplomas, one by one, with a handshake from Principal Shawn Carey.

The ceremony started off with the familiar strains of “Pomp and Circumstance,” as the graduates marched into the stadium — to the continuous cheers of those in the packed stands — and made their way around the track to their seats.

Student speaker Sophia “Peach” Gerthoffer put the day in perspective for her fellow graduates.

She recounted how, at age 15, she suffered the traumatic loss of a childhood friend, which led her “to question my very purpose and existence on this earth.”

Gerthoffer withdrew to lunches hiding in the bathroom, and came to believe that graduating high school was “nothing more than a dream riddled with obstacles.”

While she was ready to give up, her mother, teachers and counselors would not let her, and she eventually realized, “I could be or do anything in this world if I worked hard enough and if I believed in myself.”

She urged her classmates not to give in to the fear and uncertainty that can come with leaving high school and heading off to the next step in life.

“Right now, you have the most potential you’ve had in your entire lives…You’re going to embark on a new journey of self discovery, chasing your own American dream.

“I urge you, be tenacious, take a chance and follow your dreams. A wise man once said, ‘Here goes nothing could be the start of everything.’

“None of you know how much time you have on this earth, so stop thinking I can’t and start saying I will.”

Other student speakers included Abraham Ortega and ASB President Nathan Alvarez.

Those in attendance also were treated to performances by the Dos Pueblos High School Concert Orchestra and the DPHS Jazz Choir.

