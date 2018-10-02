Dos Pueblos Seniors Win Final Home Match at Glen Annie

Golf

Gabby Minier and Hannah Cho gave Dos Pueblos another solid round of golf, leading the Chargers to a 229-259 Channel League win over Cabrillo at Glen Annie Golf Course on Monday.

Minier was the match medalist with a 37 and Cho shot a 39.

:It is invaluable as a coach to be able to rely on the two of them to shoot under 40 at our home course," said DP coach Dan Choi. "Their consistency all year has been remarkable. I was really happy with the way we performed as a team."

Kathy Ramirez Gijon matched her best score with a 45 and Maggie Tang was one stroke off her best at 52.

"We were all pretty happy with our team performance but knew that it also marked the last home match for our seniors. I could not ask for better role models of athletes, scholars and just all around kind and nice young people then these girls," said Choi.

"There is still plenty of work to be done on the road but today we celebrated their hard work and dedication they have put in the last four years."

The Chargers improve to 9-2 and 6-1 in league.

Dos Pueblos scores: Gabby Minier 37, Hannah Cho 39, Kathy Ramirez Gijon 45, Maggie Tang 52, Julia Schniepp 56.



Cabrillo scores: Ashyln Wiswall 48, Ellie Mendibles 49, Kelsey Bruner 52, Katie Heath 52, Thea Reagan 58

