Dos Pueblos Sets Up Volleyball Showdown With Santa Barbara

Boys Volleyball

Stanford-bound Eli Wopat put away a match-high 23 kills, and Dos Pueblos got good production in the middle in a four-set win over Ventura at Sovine Gym. The scores were 25-14, 25-16, 23-25, 25-20.

Elliott Brainerd and Adam Shields combined for 19 kills in middle. Shields had 13 kills and Brainerd put down six on 12 attempts. He also had two blocks.

"The boys played great tonight," said DP coach Ehren Hug. "We were in system a lot the first two sets and our offense was able to flow. In set three, Ventura's serving picked up and our ball control suffered a bit. They fought hard down the stretch but Ventura was scrappy and pulled out the plays they needed."

The Chargers got back to business in the fourth set victory and put the Cougars away on a kill by Wopat.

Dos Pueblos (9-7, 4-1) plays at Santa Barbara on Thursday with a chance to tie the Dons for first place.



— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.