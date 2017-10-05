Dos Pueblos Shoots 217 at Oxnard’s River Ridge Vineyard Course

Golf

Bella Vigna shot a 38 in windy conditions at River Ridge Golf Course, and Dos Pueblos won its 12th straight girls golf match with a 217-304 vcitory over Oxnard on Thursday.

Julia Forster and Gabby Minier each fired 41s, with Minier scoring an eagle on No. 6 at the Vineyard Course.

DP assistant coach Kevin Ahlers said the match was good practice for CIF competition later this month. The second round of the post season will be played on the Vineyard Course.

The Chargers (12-0) return to Channel League play on Tuesday against Ventura at Glen Annie Golf Course.

Dos Pueblos Scores

Bella Vigna - 38 (medalist)

Julia Forster - 41

Gabby Minier - 41

Hannah Cho - 46

Nicole Calene - 51

