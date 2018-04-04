Dos Pueblos Shoots 217 in Return to Glen Annie

Golf

Dos Pueblos celebrated a golf homecoming with a 217-240 win over Ventura in a Channel League match at Glen Annie Golf Course on Wednesday.

The Chargers (6-1, 2-0) were playing for the third straight day after wins on the road at Simi Valley and Rio Mesa.

Bella Vigna and Gabby Minier share medalist honors with 37s, while Julia Forster was two shots back at 39.

"It was nice to have a match at our home course and the scores reflected that," coach Dan Choi said. "We were happy to have three girls score in the 30s. Nicole Calene scored a season-low 57 as well."

Dos Pueblos scores

Bella Vigna 37

Gabby Minier 37

Julia Forster 39

Hannah Cho 47

Nicole Calene 57



— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.