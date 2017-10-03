Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 2:43 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 
Dos Pueblos Shows Balance in Golf Win Over San Marcos

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 3, 2017 | 8:44 p.m.

Gabby Minier fired a 3-over par 39 at Sandpiper Golf Course to earn medalist honors and lead the Dos Pueblos girls golf team to a 214-255 win over San Marcos in a Channel League match.

Three of Minier's teammates were within three shots of her. Julia Forster shot a 40, Bella Vigna was next at 41 and Hannah Cho scored a 42. Kathy Ramirez-Gijon carded a 52.

"I think we played very solid," co-coach Rob Schiff said. "The greens were playing fast, so we had to be careful on our approach shots. We played well as a team. I think that's one of our greatest strengths. The kids all pull for each other, which is certainly gratifying for us as coaches."

Dos Pueblos improves to 11-0 overall and 6-0 in league. San Marcos is 0-5, 2-8-1.

Sofia Tasca shot a 44 to lead San Marcos.

"We had a few more personal bests on the course today and it's really fun to see these girls reaching their potential," said coach Sarah Ashton.


SMHS - 255
Sofia Tasca - 44
Bronwen Smith - 48
Alex Manion - 52
Jacqueline Moreno - 53
Bella Wygant - 58

DP - 214
Gabby Minier - 39
Julia Forster - 40
Bella Vigna - 41
Hannah Cho - 42
Kathy Ramirez-Gijon - 52

 

