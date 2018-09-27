Dos Pueblos Shows Good Balance in Sweep Over Cabrillo

Girls Volleyball

Setters Mikayla Butzke and McKenna Grant combined for 33 assists to lead the Dos Pueblos girls volleyball team to a 25-11, 25-9, 25-21 sweep over Cabrillo on Thursday.

The offense was balanced, with Breanna Babcock and Becky McKinny leading the way with nine kills apiece. Portia Sherman had eight kills.

"It was a great team effort all around," coach Megan O'Carroll said. "All players contributed in one way or another tonight to help our team to victory. Senior McKenna Grant set a great match for us along with junior Mikayla Butzke. Mikayla provided us with some excellent service runs throughout the match."

Dos Pueblos is 15-10 and 6-1 in Channel League.

