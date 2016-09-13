Dos Pueblos Shows Good Balance in Win Over Rio Mesa

Bella Vigna shot a 41 to earn medalist honors and lead the Dos Pueblos golf team to a 245-295 non-league win over Rio Mesa on Tuesday at La Cumbre Country Club.
The Chargers (5-1) had a balanced lineup, with Gabby Minier shooting a 43, Julia Forster a 44 and Hannah Cho a 49.
"Our girls were a little tired from traveling to Simi and playing in an 18-hole match the day before but we had another solid day of close grouped scores," said coach Dan Choi.
The Chargers are back on the course Wednesday for a Channel League match against Ventura at Glen Annie Golf Course.
Dos Pueblos scores
Bella Vigna 41
Gabby Minier 43
Julia Forster 44
Hannah Cho 49
Nicole Calene 68