Dos Pueblos Shows Good Balance in Win Over San Marcos

Matt Pigatti fired a 75 and his four Dos Pueblos teammates shot in the 80s as the Chargers defeated San Marcos, 407-478, in a Channel League golf match on Monday at Glen Annie Golf Course.
It was the second straight league win for the Chargers, who improved to 4-0 overall. San Marcos was playing its league opener. The Royals are 1-2 oveall.
Blake Bornand shot an 83 to lead San Marcos.
"It was a tough day for us out at Glen Annie today," San Marcos coach Jeff Ashton said. "Blake shot our low round for the first time this season, but all the guys said that they struggled to get anything going today."
Dos Pueblos got 82s from Aidan Thomas, John Givans and Ruben Mendoza and an 86 from Michael Gentry.
Dos Pueblos 407
Matt Pigatti 75
Aidan Thomas 82
John Givans 82
Ruben Mendoza 82
Michael Gentry 86
San Marcos 478
Blake Bornand 83
Diego Palladino 92
Andrew Chen 96
Clayton Heimlich 99
Tyson Briner 108