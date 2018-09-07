Dos Pueblos Shows Improvement in Golf Win Over Rio Mesa

Golf

Gabby Minier shot a 35 to lead the Dos Pueblos girls golf team to a 230-277 win over Rio Mesa at Las Posas Country Club in Camarillo on Thursday.

The Chargers improve to 3-1 on the season

"I was really happy with the progress the girls have been making," DP coach Dan Choi said. "We started out a little slow this year but have been making steady progress. I challenged the girls to come close to their away best scores and most of them rose to the occasion. Gabby has been so consistent this year it has been really impressive."

Julia Schneipp followed her coach's encouragement and shot a career-low 50. Hannah Cho shot a 51 and Nicole Calene and Maggie Tang each carded a 52.

Dos Pueblos opens Channel League against league newcomer Santa Ynez on Tuesday at Alisal River Course.