Dos Pueblos Shut Down in 2nd Half, Falls to Corona del Mar in CIF Water Polo Quarterfinals

Dos Pueblos got on a roll in the second period and was looking good early in the third during Thursday’s CIF-SS Division 1 girls water polo quarterfinal against visiting Corona del Mar.

The Chargers outscored the Sea Queens 4-1 to take a 5-3 lead at 5:41 of the third period.

They wouldn’t score again.

Dos Pueblos got into foul trouble and Corona del Mar tallied two goals before the end of the third and shut out the Chargers 2-0 in the fourth to take a 7-5 victory at the Elings Aquatic Center.

Kelly Meckelborg picked up her second ejection at 4:15 of the third period and Sabina Shackelford was hit with her third at the 3:17 mark, which hamstrung the Charger defense.

"We were cruising and we got into foul trouble," DP coach Connor Levoff said. "We ran into a ton of issues that you got to overcome in games like this against really elite level competition and we weren’t able to do that."

Dos Pueblos still had time to get it done.

Down 6-5 with 1:50 left, the Chargers set up Abbi Hill for a clear shot at a tying goal. Hill fired to the lower right corner, but CdM goalie Maya Avital came up huge, making a terrific block with her left hand.

"I’ve told this to everyone," CdM coach Justin Papa said, "I’ve come to expect her to make great saves, but that is one that was spectacular. That was her moment."

Megan Peterson of the Sea Queens got behind the DP defense and beat goalie Anna Cable to seal the win and send the Chargers (21-9) into the consolation bracket of the Division 1 tournament. They’ll play Newport Harbor on Tuesday.

Corona del Mar (18-7) advances to the semifinals against Orange Lutheran at the Woollett Aquatics Center in Irvine on Wednesday.

Sophie Wallace scored three goals and Carter Britt had two to lead CdM.

Dos Pueblos got single goals from Kayla Peacock, Sophie Leggett, Shannon Connolly, Bella Godlis and Sabina Shackelford.

Leggett scored from long distance to start DP’s offensive surge from a 3-1 deficit in the second period. Connolly tied the score with a backhanded shot and Godlis scored on a power play to put the Chargers ahead 4-3 at halftime.

Shackelford finished a nice cross-pool pass from Godlis to make it 5-3 with 5:41 to go in the third. The Chargers then drew an ejection to go on a power play. But they were unable to get off a shot against a tough CdM defense.

Dos Pueblos earned another power play and again it was stymied by the Sea Queens.

"They played great, they did good job making adjustments from our last game," said Levoff.

"We had a plan," said Papa. "I thought we were a great defensive team all year. DP runs a great offense, so we knew we had to make a couple of small changes. The girls executed those changes very well in the second half.

"The girls made some great adjustments and really rallied around our defense, and that’s what won us the game, ultimately."

DP's two missed opportunities on power plays came back to haunt the Chargers as CdM scored on a long-range lob shot from Britt to make a 5-4 game.

"We missed a lot of really good chances by inches today and got out of rhythm on our 6 on 5," said Levoff.

Avital made a save on Hill and the Sea Queens blocked a shot by Connolly before Britt passed to Grace Myers behind the DP defense for the tying goal with 9 seconds left in the period.

"When we’re in the counterattack, it’s not surprising to see a girl releasing early and getting the ball and looking forward right away, finding a teammate and making that pass. It’s something this team does really, really well," Papa said of CdM's ability to get behind the defense.

Peterson made another field block on a DP shot and Myers drew a Charger ejection.

Dos Pueblos fought off the CdM power play as Hill made a terrific field block.

But the Chargers fouled Wallace breaking in on goal and the Sea Queens capitalized with a power-play goal by Wallace to take a 6-5 advantage with 1:50 left in regulation.

Avital made her monster save against Hill on DP’s next possession and Peterson scored to make it 7-5.