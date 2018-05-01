Dos Pueblos Shut Out But Spoils Buena’s Perfect Game Opportunity

Softball

Dos Pueblos gave up three runs in the first inning en route to a 4-0 road loss at the hands of Buena on Tuesday.

While the Chargers were struck out 15 times, they managed to spoil Buena's perfect game when Brianna Castro singled in the fifth inning. Talia Bloxam was struck by a pitch later that inning to get on base herself.

Chargers coach Jon Uyesaka pointed to "adverse conditions" as a contributor to his team's loss.

Dos Pueblos (14-8, 6-3) will get another crack at Buena on Friday, this time at home.

