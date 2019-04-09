Dos Pueblos Shuts Down Thacher in Girls Lacrosse, Is 4-0 in League

The defense led the way for the Dos Pueblos girls lacrosse team in a 9-2 league win over Thacher on Tuesday.
The Chargers have now defeated all league opponents and is 4-0.
"I would say that our defense won us this game, easily," coach Samantha Limkeman said. "I have never seen my defenders play like they did today, with such poise, cohesiveness, and controlled aggression."
Julissa Ramirez-Gijon, Macey Lawler, Leilani Bucifal and Brooke Essig led the defensive charge for DP, said Limkeman. "Our entire defense played their best game. We worked as a unit, where no single player was tasked with pulling extra weight.'
Olivia Geyling won nine draws and scored two goals. Essig and Gia Halleck also scored two goals.
Dos Pueblos (8-2 overall) is home Thursday against La Reina.