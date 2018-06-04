Dos Pueblos’ Sierra Laughner, SBCC’s Jake Holton Named Athletes of the Week

Sports

Dos Pueblos softball's Sierra Laughner and Santa Barbara City College baseball player Jake Holton were honored as the Athletes of the Week at Monday's Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry's Plaza Cafe.

Laughner slugged three-run home runs in both games of a doubleheader against Righetti.

She led off with homers in both contests, which Dos Pueblos swept, 5-2 and 11-2.

Jake Holton, meanwhile, helped SBCC baseball claim wins with his late game heroics. He drove home both runs in a 2-1 Vaqueros' win over Hancock, while recording his eighth save of the season to preserve the victory and tie a school record. Holton belted a solo homer in the third inning. He capped the day driving home the game-winning run on a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning.

Honorable mention picks for female Athlete of the Week were Allie Jones (San Marcos track and field), Sarah Parson (SBCC swimming) and Kelee Shimizu (SBCC swimming).

Other candidates for male Athlete of the Week were Nick Oakley (SBHS baseball), Derek True (SBHS baseball) and Nico Martinez (Dos Pueblos baseball).

