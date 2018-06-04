Monday, June 4 , 2018, 11:11 am | Overcast with Haze 62º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Sports

Dos Pueblos’ Sierra Laughner, SBCC’s Jake Holton Named Athletes of the Week

By Shomik Mukherjee, Sports Reporter | April 9, 2018 | 4:25 p.m.

Dos Pueblos softball's Sierra Laughner and Santa Barbara City College baseball player Jake Holton were honored as the Athletes of the Week at Monday's Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry's Plaza Cafe.

Sierra Laughner, DP softball Click to view larger
Sierra Laughner, DP softball
Jake Holton, SBCC baseball Click to view larger
Jake Holton, SBCC baseball

Laughner slugged three-run home runs in both games of a doubleheader against Righetti.

She led off with homers in both contests, which Dos Pueblos swept, 5-2 and 11-2.

Jake Holton, meanwhile, helped SBCC baseball claim wins with his late game heroics. He drove home both runs in a 2-1 Vaqueros' win over Hancock, while recording his eighth save of the season to preserve the victory and tie a school record. Holton belted a solo homer in the third inning. He capped the day driving home the game-winning run on a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning.

Honorable mention picks for female Athlete of the Week were Allie Jones (San Marcos track and field), Sarah Parson (SBCC swimming) and Kelee Shimizu (SBCC swimming).  

Other candidates for male Athlete of the Week were Nick Oakley (SBHS baseball), Derek True (SBHS baseball) and Nico Martinez (Dos Pueblos baseball).

Noozhawk sports reporter Shomik Mukherjee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @noozhawksports, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 