Dos Pueblos Snaps Laguna Beach’s 63-Game Win Streak

Chargers lead from start to foil threat on CIF record of 69 straight wins

The Dos Pueblos girls water polo knocked off CIF Divison 1 top-ranked Laguna Beach and ended the Breakers’ 60-game win streak. (Peter Neushul photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | January 14, 2016 | 11:00 p.m.

The team that holds the winning streak record knocked off the team that was chasing it on Thursday night at the Elings Aquatic Center.

The Dos Pueblos girls water polo team notched its biggest victory of the season by ending Laguna Beach’s 63-game winning streak with an 11-7 decision in a non-league game.

The two-time defending CIF Division 1 champions entered the game with an 11-0 record and No. 1 ranking.

Dos Pueblos owns the CIF Division 1 record with 69 straight wins. The 63 straight wins by Laguna Beach is an Orange County record.

An interesting thing about the Chargers ending Laguna Beach’s shot at their mark is the younger sisters and a cousin of players who were part of those great DP teams made sure their amazing streak remained in the DP water polo family.

The Chargers, including Abbi Hill, Ryann Neushul, Thea Neushul, Toni Shackelford and Olivia Kistler, did their jobs to preserve the history written by Kiley and Jamie Neushul, Laurel Kistler, Lauren Shackelfod, Sami and Kodi Hill and others.

DP coach Chris Parrish said he didn’t know Laguna Beach was approaching DP’s record.

“To tell you the truth, I didn’t think about that once,” he said. “I knew they’d gone undefeated last season and won (CIF) the year before but I didn’t know how far into the streak they were. I’m glad we stopped it.”

Hill got DP off to a terrific start, scoring four goals for a 4-1 lead. The freshman finished with five goals. Ryann Neushul scored and followed with an assist to Hill for a 6-3 advantage at halftime.

Laguna Beach made a run in the third period. The Breakers got back-to-back goals from Mia Salvini and Sophia Lucas and pulled to within one at 8-7 with 2:04 left. DP survived two close calls thanks to the defense of Thea Neushul and Toni Shackelford and kept the lead going into the final period.

The Chargers regained momentum in the fourth period behind the scoring of Grace Heck. She put away three goals, one from long range, to give DP an 11-7 lead with 2:33 to go.

“Just incredible shots, too,” Parrish said. “I was impressed with her play. The funny thing is early in the game she was down on herself. Her dad luckily was sitting with us and said, ‘Stay positive.’ And she did.  She shot 3-for-3 in that period.”

Parrish said a key to the win was the play of goalie Petra Huebner. She set the tone early with some tough saves.

“I think our goalie made it very tight in the beginning of the game and made it seem like every shot they have to take was going to have to be a really good one,” he said. “And that tighten them up. You could see in the second half when they needed goals. You could the hesitation in their release, like they didn’t want to shoot. They wanted to let somebody else take the shot. That let that clock run in the whole second half.

“I was proud of the girls for putting up a fight, especially when they made that run in the third period and they closed it to one.”

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

