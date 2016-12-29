Dos Pueblos Soccer Ties Chaminade in Hart Tourney Finale

Girls Soccer

Dos Pueblos finished the Hart Soccer Tournament with a loss and a draw on Thursday.

The Chargers dropped a 1-0 decision against Quartz Hill in their first match of the day. The goal came in the fourth minute.

In its second match, DP drew with Chaminade, 2-2. Oscar Ferreira pressured Chaminade’s defense, getting off eight shots in the game, but he could only manage one goal for his effort. Michael Elbert scored his third goal of the season.

The Chargers finish the pre-league schedule with a 5-4-6 record. They return to action Jan. 5 at home against San Marcos in the Channel League opener.

