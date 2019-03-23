Dos Pueblos Softball Beats Cabrillo to Go 6-0 in Channel League

Josy Uyesaka led off the game with a home run and Allison Gaspar hit a tiebreaking triple in the fifth inning, sparking the Dos Pueblos softball team to a 6-2 win over Cabrillo on Friday.
The Chargers go into spring break with a 6-0 Channel League record, 7-4 overall.
"This was a good win for us," coach Mike Gerken said. "Cabrillo is well-coached and have some kids that can really play. Their defense was solid — held us in check most of the game. Gasper's triple was the key. She hit the ball really hard her first two at-bats but got nothing for it. She was a little more patient the third time up and just missed hitting it out."
Gasper's blast broke a 2-2 tie and started a four-run rally.
Mykenzie Ramirez doubled and went 2 for 3. Jenny Nichols played solid defense at second base, moving over from her usual spot at third.
On the mound, Allie Speshyock struck out 10.