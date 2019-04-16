Dos Pueblos Softball Beats Santa Ynez in 8-Inning Thriller, Is Alone in First Place

Softball

It had all the drama you would expect from a first-place showdown.

Sierra Laughner belted two-run homer into a howling wind to tie the score in the sixth inning and Ali Borden hit a RBI single in the eighth to give Dos Pueblos a 3-2 win over Santa Ynez for sole possession of first place in the Channel League on Tuesday.

"I knew Ali would come through for us in that moment," DP coach Mike Gerken said. "She really thinks the game well, saw a pitch she could take up the middle, and didn't miss."

Borden drove in Allison Gasper, who reached first on an infield error, took second on a wild pitch and advanced to third on Briana Castro’s deep fly out to right-center field.

The win gives Dos Pueblos a 9-0 record in league and a 15-6 mark overall. Santa Ynez is 8-1 and 14-4-1.

Laughner sent the game into extra innings with her two-run homer of Santa Ynez ace Armani Garcia, who struck out eight and allowed only three hits. She had a no-hitter until Jenny Nichols singled with two outs in the fifth inning.

Castro drew a walk from Garcia and Laughner followed with a blast through the wind and over the left-field fence.

"Sierra's homer was impressive," Gerken said. "You've got to be pretty strong to muscle one out against that wind in left. On a calm day, that one would have been over the scoreboard."

Santa Ynez took a 1-0 lead on an error, a single, sac bunt and a fielder's choice. DP second baseman Jessica Reveles made a nice play on Molly Kadlec's smash to keep another run from scoring.

The Pirates made it 2-0 in the fourth on Maggie Usher's homer over the right-field fence.

Allie Speshyock went the distance on the mound for DP, striking out 10 while giving up one earned run on four hits.

"Her control today was outstanding," said Gerken.

The two teams play again on Thursday at Santa Ynez.

