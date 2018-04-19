Dos Pueblos Softball Edged By Buena in Eight Innings

Softball

Dos Pueblos softball lost a heartbreaker to Buena on Thursday, 3-2, in eight innings.

The Chargers had runners at third and second with one out in the eighth, but Buena came up with two clutch defensive plays to thwart the DP threat. The third baseman Kiara Delgado gloved a hard grounder and threw out Uyesaka at the plate for the second out. Then second baseman Anna Brondos made a backhanded stop of a grounder and threw out the runner at first to end the game.

The loss drops DP to 7-6 and 2-2 in Channel League. Buena is 6-0 in league.

The Bulldogs were leading 2-0 after four innings, but DP fought back.

Mason Boyle tripled to score Talia Bloxham in the fifth inning.

DP tied the score in the sixth on a RBI hit by Sierra Laughner down the left-field line. Another big defensive play kept the Chargers from scoring another run in the inning as Buena’s left fielder made a diving catch on a hit by Bloxham for the third out.

The Bulldogs took a 3-2 lead in the eighth on a walk and back-to-back singles.