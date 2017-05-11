Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 5:36 pm | Fair 74º

 
 
 
 
Softball

Dos Pueblos Softball Falls to Buena in Channel League Finale

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | May 11, 2017 | 6:27 p.m.

Dos Pueblos held undefeated Buena scoreless for five innings, but the Bulldogs broke the game open with three runs in the sixth and beat the Chargers 4-0 to cap a 12-0 Channel League season in softball.

Buena started the sixth with a triple followed by a single and a two-run homer.

Dos Pueblos had a chance to take the lead in the fourth, putting runners at first and second with one out. Allison Gasper ripped a line-drive to right-center field, but the Bulldogs' center fielder made a spectacular catch and doubled up the runner at second base.

The Chargers played well defensively. Center fielder Janet Salas robbed Buena of an extra-base hit with a spectacular catch of her own. Third baseman and Brown University-bound Anya Schmitz recorded seven assists on seven chances at the hot corner.

Dos Pueblos ends the regular season at 10-14-1 and 6-6 in league. The Chargers hope to earn a wild-card playoff spot as the league's third-place team.

