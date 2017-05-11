Dos Pueblos Softball Falls to Buena in Channel League Finale

Softball

Dos Pueblos held undefeated Buena scoreless for five innings, but the Bulldogs broke the game open with three runs in the sixth and beat the Chargers 4-0 to cap a 12-0 Channel League season in softball.

Buena started the sixth with a triple followed by a single and a two-run homer.

Dos Pueblos had a chance to take the lead in the fourth, putting runners at first and second with one out. Allison Gasper ripped a line-drive to right-center field, but the Bulldogs' center fielder made a spectacular catch and doubled up the runner at second base.

The Chargers played well defensively. Center fielder Janet Salas robbed Buena of an extra-base hit with a spectacular catch of her own. Third baseman and Brown University-bound Anya Schmitz recorded seven assists on seven chances at the hot corner.

Dos Pueblos ends the regular season at 10-14-1 and 6-6 in league. The Chargers hope to earn a wild-card playoff spot as the league's third-place team.