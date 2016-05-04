Dos Pueblos Softball Falls to Camarillo in 8 innings

Dos Pueblos suffered a 2-1 non-league softball defeat against Camarillo in eight innings on Tuesday at Okinaka Field.
The Chargers led 1-0 on Nova Sinskul's RBI double in the fourth inning.
Camarillo tied the score in the sixth and tallied the winning run in the eighth.
Dos Pueblos enters the last week of the regular season with records of 16-7 and 7-2 in Channel League. The Chargers play Ventura twice and need to win both games to share the league title with Buena.
