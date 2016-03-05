Dos Pueblos Softball Goes Deep to Beat Webb; San Marcos Loses 2 Games

Softball

Dos Pueblos blasted three home runs in a 9-6 softball win over Webb School in the opening game of the Manlet Invitational Softball Tournament in Simi Valley on Saturday.

Madison Pickett, Alison Milam and Janet Salas all homered to lead a potent Charger hitting attack. Pickett went 3-for-3 and scored two runs and Milam was 2-3 with two RBIs. The homer was her second of the season

Nova Sinskul had a productive game with two stolen bases and two runs scored.

Gabriella Gandall picked up her first varsity win. She struck out nine, allowed two walks and two earned runs

The Chargers were held in check by Newbury Park in a 2-0 loss in their second tournament game.

"Newbury Park's pitcher did a great job keeping the ball low in the zone and had an effective rise ball," said DP coach Jon Uyesaka.

Pickett scattered five hits and gave up one earned run in the loss

Dos Pueblos is 3-2 on the season

In other action at the Manlet Tournament, San Marcos lost to Simi Valley, 11-3, and Rio Mesa, 5-1.

Alana Ochoa of the Royals went 4-for-6 and scored two runs.

