Dos Pueblos Softball, Laguna Blanca Volleyball Ranked 2nd in CIF Polls

These are the latest CIF-Southern Section spring sports polls that include teams from Santa Barbara County.
CIF SOFTBALL
DIVISION 2
1 Mission Viejo
2 Oaks Christian
3 La Habra
4 Poly/Riverside
5 Brea Olinda
6 Fullerton
7 Valley View
8 Righetti
9 Yucaipa
10 Agoura
DIVISION 4
1 Torrance
2 Dos Pueblos
3 North Torrance
4 Buena
5 Temescal Canyon
6 La Quinta/La Quinta
7 Knight
8 El Segundo
9 Linfield Christian
10 Rialto
DIVISION 5
1 St. Bonaventure
2 Louisville
3 Garden Grove
4 Cabrillo/Lompoc
5 Silverado
6 Templeton
7 Edgewood
8 San Dimas
9 La Reina
10 Santa Paula
VOLLEYBALL
DIVISION 4
1 Saddleback Valley Christian
2 Crean Lutheran
3 Flintridge Prep
4 Santa Ynez
5 Cypress
6 St. Margaret's
7 Channel Islands
8 Century
9 Tustin
10 Yucaipa
Others: Garden Grove, Bellflower, Poly/Riverside
DIVISION 5
1 Damien
2 Laguna Blanca
3 El Rancho
4 Los Altos
5 Oakwood
6 La Serna
7 California
8 Loma Linda Academy
9 Indian Springs
10 Santa Fe
Others: West Covina, Diamond Ranch, Providence
TENNIS
DIVISION 4
1 Redlands
2 Laguna Beach
3 Mark Keppel
4 Rowland
5 Etiwanda
6 Los Osos
7 Buckley
8 Rancho Cucamonga
9 Maranatha
10 Laguna Blanca
BASEBALL
DIVISION 6
1 Crean Lutheran
2 Sage Hill
3 Flintridge Prep
4 Salesian
5 Calvary Murrieta
6 Buckley
7 Dunn
8 Santa Paula
9 Desert Christian/Lancaster
10 Rio Hondo Prep
Other: Boron, Rancho Christian