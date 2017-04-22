Dos Pueblos Softball Loses Two at Thousand Oaks Tournament

Softball

Dos Pueblos suffered a pair of losses Saturday at the Thousand Oaks Softball Tournament, falling to Oxnard, 8-4, and Sierra Canyon, 10-5.

Against Oxnard, the Chargers were leading 2-1 when the Yellowjackets erupted for three runs in the fourth inning. They added two in the fifth and sixth. Dos Pueblos had 10 hits but committed three errors. Siena Wagner had a double

In the Sierra Canyon game, DP was hurt by a four-run fourth inning and fell behind 8-2. The Chargers committed six errors in the game.

DP is now 4-9-1 on the season. It plays at Ventura in a Channel League game on Tuesday.

